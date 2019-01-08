Teachers Advisors LLC Has $13.53 Million Position in Domtar Corp (UFS)

Teachers Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Domtar worth $13,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 9.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,106 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the second quarter valued at $561,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,108,000 after acquiring an additional 158,605 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 60.0% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

UFS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Domtar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Vertical Group lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Domtar in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Domtar to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.31.

NYSE UFS opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Domtar Corp has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.92%.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

