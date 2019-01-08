Teachers Advisors LLC Has $13.21 Million Position in Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,816 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $13,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Waste Connections by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Connections to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

NYSE:WCN opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.06 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.25.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

