Taylor Wimpey (TW) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TW. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Shore Capital raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 182 ($2.38) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price (down previously from GBX 206 ($2.69)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 191.60 ($2.50).

Shares of TW opened at GBX 139.70 ($1.83) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 173 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 211.90 ($2.77).

In other news, insider Pete Redfern purchased 745,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £999,433.64 ($1,305,937.07). Also, insider Kevin S. Beeston purchased 112,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £148,988.40 ($194,679.73).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding company in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

