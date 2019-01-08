Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $276.35 Million

Brokerages expect Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) to report sales of $276.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Tableau Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $266.20 million to $322.50 million. Tableau Software posted sales of $249.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tableau Software will report full-year sales of $992.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $973.40 million to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tableau Software.

Get Tableau Software alerts:

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.19 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on DATA shares. Citigroup set a $140.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Tableau Software from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tableau Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.04.

NYSE DATA traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $123.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,125. Tableau Software has a 52-week low of $69.80 and a 52-week high of $131.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director Hilarie A. Koplow sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $26,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Stolte sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $43,061,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,696,899.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,244,248 shares of company stock worth $140,585,870. Corporate insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DATA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 4,138.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $227,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Tableau Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,971,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,572,065 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $349,168,000 after purchasing an additional 348,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,849 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $683,720,000 after purchasing an additional 299,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Tableau Software by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,118,849 shares of the software company’s stock worth $683,720,000 after acquiring an additional 299,635 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

Read More: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tableau Software (DATA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.