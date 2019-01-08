T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,160. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $127.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 5,681 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $523,901.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,957,395.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

