Systemax Inc. (SYX) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Systemax’s rating score has improved by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $34.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Systemax an industry rank of 106 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Systemax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Systemax from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

In other news, insider Robert Dooley sold 29,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $915,950.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,528.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas Eugene Clark sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYX. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 291,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 114,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 98,381 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Systemax in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,240,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 95,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 49,328 shares during the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYX opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $862.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.08. Systemax has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $47.75.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Systemax had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Systemax will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th were paid a $6.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 21st. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance, furniture and office, HVAC/R and fans, workbench and shop desks, safety and security, outdoor and grounds maintenance, tools and instruments, office and school supplies, plumbing and pumps, packaging and supplies, electrical and lighting, food service and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance, and fasteners and hardware in North America.

