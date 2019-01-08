Synovus Financial (SNV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synovus Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth W. Camp bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $110,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at $618,064.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kessel D. Stelling acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $399,195 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 target price on Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

