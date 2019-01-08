Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.14. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,185.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 26,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 33,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive or HR+, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative or HER2-, and breast cancer; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.

