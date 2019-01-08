Symrise (SY1) Given a €72.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Monday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.55 ($83.20).

FRA:SY1 opened at €66.86 ($77.74) on Monday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

