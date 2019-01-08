SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report released on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 7.94%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FBHS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $73.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 136.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.