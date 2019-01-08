Suffolk Capital Management LLC Has $319,000 Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Suffolk Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 97.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 119,849 shares during the period. Suffolk Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 807.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $124,178.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,458,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,339 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,207 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

NYSE:DIS opened at $110.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $97.68 and a 52-week high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

