Strategic Education (STRA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Strategic Education to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Strategic Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Strategic Education to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.60.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $110.35 on Monday. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $80.75 and a 52 week high of $154.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The health services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. Strategic Education had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

In related news, Director Todd A. Milano bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.53 per share, with a total value of $34,308.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,585.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,085,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Strategic Education by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,184,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $299,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $299,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Strategic Education by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,778 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Strategic Education by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,227 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Strategic Education by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

