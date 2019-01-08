Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of NanoString Technologies Put Options (NSTG)

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,122 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,770% compared to the average daily volume of 60 put options.

Several research firms have commented on NSTG. BidaskClub raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NSTG stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $509.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.71. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 206.80%. The firm had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 28.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,224,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,827,000 after acquiring an additional 122,908 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $3,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,827,000 after acquiring an additional 122,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,221,000 after acquiring an additional 257,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of NanoString Technologies Put Options (NSTG)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/stock-traders-purchase-high-volume-of-nanostring-technologies-put-options-nstg.html.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.