Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Canadian Natural Resources Call Options (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,576 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,069% compared to the average daily volume of 477 call options.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

CNQ stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.17. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 121.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 19,853.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

