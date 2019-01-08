Stewart Information Services (STC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $997.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $507.64 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,701,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 75.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 14.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,288,000 after buying an additional 38,158 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

