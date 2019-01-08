Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut Stericycle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Barrington Research set a $72.00 target price on Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Stericycle in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 106.6% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 285.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.36. 1,161,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $76.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Stericycle had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

