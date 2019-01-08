Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Tops $0.82

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $9.60 million and approximately $332,660.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00020440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Poloniex, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.18 or 0.04024217 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007622 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00017240 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.02082662 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008018 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00019622 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00060466 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,650,462 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

