StarCoin Price Hits $0.0040 (KST)

StarCoin (CURRENCY:KST) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. StarCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $140,455.00 worth of StarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StarCoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One StarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Coinnest.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00981489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00018672 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00001231 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00012296 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001774 BTC.

StarCoin Profile

KST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2018. StarCoin’s total supply is 877,631,077 coins. StarCoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam . The official website for StarCoin is www.starcoin.tv . The official message board for StarCoin is www.starcointalk.com

Buying and Selling StarCoin

StarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.