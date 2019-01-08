Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) CFO William R. Crooker Sells 31,208 Shares

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) CFO William R. Crooker sold 31,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $759,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William R. Crooker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 4th, William R. Crooker sold 21,479 shares of Stag Industrial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $521,510.12.

NYSE STAG traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $25.58. 936,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,080. Stag Industrial Inc has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.38). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Stag Industrial’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 84.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 161.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

