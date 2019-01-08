SSP Group PLC (SSPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 681.50 ($8.91).

SSPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 765 ($10.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 743 ($9.71) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of SSP Group stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 677.30 ($8.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 402.60 ($5.26) and a one year high of GBX 693 ($9.06).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.86%.

In related news, insider Kate Swann acquired 245,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.44) per share, with a total value of £1,587,105.72 ($2,073,834.73).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.