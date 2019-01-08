Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $73.26. 925,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, SVP John A. Pilla sold 9,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $810,024.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,962.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $41,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,769.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 263,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 374,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,288,000 after acquiring an additional 55,672 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

