Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

SPRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

SPRO stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.18. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,402.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 264.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 455,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 330,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 264.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 330,580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $462,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $9,383,000. Finally, Aquilo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 91.9% in the third quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC now owns 799,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 383,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; and SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

