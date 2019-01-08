SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 696,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,527 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 10.5% of KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $173,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $112,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 402.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $139,000.

Shares of SPY stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.62. 59,819,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,010,797. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $293.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $1.4354 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. This represents a $5.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

