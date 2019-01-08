Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 468 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 57.8% in the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 40,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 35,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 28,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Valero Energy by 90.8% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,818,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,374.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VLO traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.34. 239,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,700. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $126.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Standpoint Research raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.29.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

