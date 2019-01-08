Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BB. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Robotti Robert acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 330,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,050. BlackBerry Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.80, a PEG ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.80.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. BlackBerry had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Ltd will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 21st. CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/sound-income-strategies-llc-purchases-new-stake-in-blackberry-ltd-bb.html.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.