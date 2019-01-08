Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

SAH stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. 151,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,924. The stock has a market cap of $629.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth about $222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth about $370,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth about $702,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

