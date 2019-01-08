Media stories about BSM Technologies (TSE:GPS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BSM Technologies earned a news impact score of 1.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

GPS stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,023. BSM Technologies has a 52 week low of C$0.52 and a 52 week high of C$1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Get BSM Technologies alerts:

Separately, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BSM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect BSM Technologies (GPS) Stock Price” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-extremely-likely-to-affect-bsm-technologies-gps-stock-price.html.

BSM Technologies Company Profile

BSM Technologies Inc provides real-time GPS fleet and asset management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sentinel fleet management solutions, including fleet and asset tracking, actionable report, machine to machine, interactive mapping, electronic logging device compatibility, routing, landmark and geozone, fuel and maintenance, workflow management, real-time alert, safety and compliance, and reefer monitoring services; and electronic logging device solutions, such as automatic on-board recorder, in-cab mobile data terminal, graphical logs, Web-based reports, driver identification, and vehicle inspection reporting.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for BSM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.