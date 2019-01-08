Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) Director Matthew Bennett Arnold Sells 5,000 Shares

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Director Matthew Bennett Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $150,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.60. 293,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,280. Solid Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -10.97.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 270.7% in the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,000 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 70.4% in the third quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 799,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,733,000 after acquiring an additional 330,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 30.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 778,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,718,000 after acquiring an additional 182,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 82.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 304,286 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 82.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 675,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 304,286 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.

