Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.90. 27,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $253.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.51. Solar Senior Capital has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 58.33% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,562,000 after buying an additional 36,287 shares during the last quarter. Resource America Inc. raised its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 113,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29,940 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

