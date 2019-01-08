Sohu.com Ltd – (SOHU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) will announce earnings per share of ($1.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings per share of ($2.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of ($5.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.23) to ($3.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.83. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $459.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SOHU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Sohu.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 18.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 52.4% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 4,453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SOHU traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.81. 365,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $688.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $47.14.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

