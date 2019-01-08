SOCO International (SIA) PT Lowered to GBX 130

SOCO International (LON:SIA) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.57% from the stock’s current price.
SIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SOCO International from GBX 126 ($1.65) to GBX 97 ($1.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SOCO International in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SOCO International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 129.20 ($1.69).
Shares of SIA opened at GBX 75.77 ($0.99) on Tuesday. SOCO International has a 52-week low of GBX 87.15 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.96).
About SOCO International
SOCO International plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has exploration, development, and production interests in Vietnam; and exploration and appraisal interests in Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
