SOCO International (SIA) PT Lowered to GBX 130

SOCO International (LON:SIA) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.57% from the stock’s current price.

SIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SOCO International from GBX 126 ($1.65) to GBX 97 ($1.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SOCO International in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SOCO International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 129.20 ($1.69).

Shares of SIA opened at GBX 75.77 ($0.99) on Tuesday. SOCO International has a 52-week low of GBX 87.15 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

In related news, insider Jann M. Brown acquired 11,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £8,623.96 ($11,268.73). Also, insider Mike J. Watts acquired 11,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £8,682.62 ($11,345.38). Insiders bought a total of 33,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,594,184 over the last quarter.

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has exploration, development, and production interests in Vietnam; and exploration and appraisal interests in Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

