Smartpay Holdings Ltd (SMP) Insider William(Bill) Pulver Purchases 399,886 Shares

Smartpay Holdings Ltd (ASX:SMP) insider William(Bill) Pulver purchased 399,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$71,979.48 ($51,049.28).

Shares of SMP traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting A$0.18 ($0.13). 278,500 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Smartpay alerts:

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/smartpay-holdings-ltd-smp-insider-williambill-pulver-purchases-399886-shares.html.

Smartpay Company Profile

Smartpay Holdings Limited designs, develops, and implements electronic fund transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions for retail, business payment, and transactional processing requirements. The company serves 25,000 merchants with approximately 35,000 EFTPOS terminals in New Zealand and Australia.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Smartpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.