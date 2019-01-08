Smartpay Holdings Ltd (SMP) Insider William(Bill) Pulver Purchases 399,886 Shares

Smartpay Holdings Ltd (ASX:SMP) insider William(Bill) Pulver purchased 399,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$71,979.48 ($51,049.28).
Shares of SMP traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting A$0.18 ($0.13). 278,500 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Smartpay Company Profile
