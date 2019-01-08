SLM (SLM) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on SLM from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on SLM and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. SLM has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). SLM had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $356.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SLM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 641,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 371,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 7.7% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 67,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 10.6% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 60,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 309,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

