Skyworks Solutions’ (SWKS) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SWKS. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.97.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $64.49 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $115.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,441,648.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,736,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,665.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,852,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $168,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,391,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,254,000 after purchasing an additional 330,404 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,024.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 327,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 298,695 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,276,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,816,000 after purchasing an additional 265,926 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

