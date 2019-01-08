Simulations Plus (SLP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 9th. Analysts expect Simulations Plus to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. On average, analysts expect Simulations Plus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $337.85 million, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of -0.55.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $370,185.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,042,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

