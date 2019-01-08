Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.26.

SIMO stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous special dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Silicon Motion Technology announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor producer to reacquire up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,530,366 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $135,881,000 after purchasing an additional 105,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 25.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206,624 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $64,796,000 after purchasing an additional 247,658 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,473 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22,141 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 374,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.1% during the third quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340,150 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

