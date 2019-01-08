Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $29,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

SSTK opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. Shutterstock Inc has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $55.76.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SSTK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

