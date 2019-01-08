Shotspotter (SSTI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

SSTI has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.09 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shotspotter presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.71.

SSTI stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $360.36 million, a P/E ratio of -61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.29. Shotspotter has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shotspotter will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $56,011.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 3,517.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 346,414 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 68.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 194,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Shotspotter during the second quarter worth about $680,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shotspotter during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,490,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

