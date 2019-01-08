Shawcor (SCL) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor (TSE:SCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has C$24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$27.00.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered their target price on Shawcor from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

SCL opened at C$18.03 on Monday. Shawcor has a twelve month low of C$15.11 and a twelve month high of C$29.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$350.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial. The company offers pipe coating, insulation coating, and weight coating systems, as well as custom coating and field joint application services for onshore and offshore pipelines; ultrasonic and radiographic pipeline girth weld inspection services for pipeline operators and construction contractors; manufactures and sells heat shrinkable sleeves, adhesives, and liquid coatings for pipeline joint protection applications; and designs and assembles engineered pipe logistics products and services.

