Sense Price Reaches $0.0030 (SENSE)

Sense (CURRENCY:SENSE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Sense has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Sense has a total market cap of $741,582.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Sense was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sense token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.02165566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00168792 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00229066 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024805 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024700 BTC.

Sense Token Profile

Sense launched on August 17th, 2017. Sense’s total supply is 663,636,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,911,896 tokens. The Reddit community for Sense is /r/sensetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sense’s official Twitter account is @sensay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sense is www.sensetoken.com

Sense Token Trading

Sense can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sense directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sense should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sense using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

