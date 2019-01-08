Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (SMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

Get Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. 1,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 409.00 and a beta of 0.42. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $850.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.44 million. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. The company offers various types of semiconductors, including logic, mixed-signal and radio frequency, power IC, microprocessor, memory related, optoelectronics, other sensors, discrete, and others.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.