Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Receives $61.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIGI. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Paul D. Bauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 30,976 shares during the last quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,414,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,788,000 after buying an additional 68,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,848,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,372,000 after buying an additional 105,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 449,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,747,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

SIGI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.35. The company had a trading volume of 158,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,827. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $67.17. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.