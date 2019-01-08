Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 7th.

In other Select Energy Services news, CAO Gary Gillette sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $212,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,443,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,936,000 after acquiring an additional 493,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 25.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,936,000 after buying an additional 493,803 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 118,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 42,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 95,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 63,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTTR opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $755.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.65. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $396.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.52 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Select Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was up 158.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

