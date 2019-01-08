Seadrill Partners (SDLP) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Shares of SDLP opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $130.23 million, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.22. Seadrill Partners has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.08.
Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter. Seadrill Partners had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 4.81%.
About Seadrill Partners
Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units in the United States, Angola, Thailand, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ghana, and internationally. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs.
