Seadrill Partners (SDLP) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Shares of SDLP opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $130.23 million, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.22. Seadrill Partners has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.08.

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter. Seadrill Partners had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 4.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Seadrill Partners by 82.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Seadrill Partners by 133.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,725 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seadrill Partners

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units in the United States, Angola, Thailand, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ghana, and internationally. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs.

