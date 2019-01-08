SeaChange International (SEAC) Major Shareholder Purchases $66,663.60 in Stock

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $66,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 4th, Karen Singer acquired 45,000 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00.

On Saturday, December 28th, Karen Singer acquired 1,300 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $1,612.00.

On Thursday, December 27th, Karen Singer acquired 11,090 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $13,640.70.

On Friday, December 21st, Karen Singer acquired 1,998 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $2,357.64.

On Monday, December 24th, Karen Singer acquired 2,596 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $3,063.28.

On Wednesday, December 19th, Karen Singer acquired 25,656 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $31,556.88.

On Monday, December 17th, Karen Singer acquired 53,003 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $68,903.90.

On Thursday, December 13th, Karen Singer acquired 222,463 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $298,100.42.

NASDAQ:SEAC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 147,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,332. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.46. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.83.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 3.28%. As a group, analysts expect that SeaChange International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SeaChange International by 1,332.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 543,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 505,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 126,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,150,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 83,811 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 28.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 58,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

