SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $183,596.00

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $183,596.00 and $3,727.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.02165759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00166092 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00227025 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024966 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025032 BTC.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network . SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv . SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network . The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

