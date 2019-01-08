Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Scotts Miracle-Gro is likely to benefit from the synergies of the Sunlight Supply acquisition. The company will also gain from the long-term prospects and cost-saving opportunities associated with the Hawthorne division.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMG. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

NYSE:SMG traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.45. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $110.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 44.65% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael C. Lukemire sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $709,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,249.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internatonally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

