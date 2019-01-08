Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.24.

STNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $3.00 price target on Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE STNG remained flat at $$2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,105,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,492,380. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $3.33.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.59 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 37.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 4th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 27.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 805.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 60,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 724,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers.

