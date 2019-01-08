Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period.

SCHA traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.11. 21,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,037. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

