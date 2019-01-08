Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCHN. Macquarie lowered their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.75.

SCHN opened at $22.74 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $600.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $1.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Peach sold 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $166,186.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,572.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $117,726.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,833,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,653,000 after purchasing an additional 64,054 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $2,513,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,833,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,653,000 after purchasing an additional 64,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

